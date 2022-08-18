BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $138,403.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $247,332.26 and approximately $138,403.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,460.63 or 1.00023107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027177 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,202 coins and its circulating supply is 890,414 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

