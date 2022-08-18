Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Booking by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,127.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

