Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 4.15% of Park Aerospace worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.62. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

