Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

