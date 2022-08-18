Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 4,039 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.