Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $221.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,994. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

