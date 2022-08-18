Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 72,820 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,820 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Barclays by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 308,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

