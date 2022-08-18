Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $797,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

