Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Howard Weil

Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Braskem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Braskem has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
