Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Howard Weil

Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Braskem has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 14.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

