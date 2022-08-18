Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $13,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,351 shares of company stock worth $7,727,055 over the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

