Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

