Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

