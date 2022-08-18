Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

