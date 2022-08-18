Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,472 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 69,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

