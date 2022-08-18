Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Aflac makes up 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

