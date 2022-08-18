Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

