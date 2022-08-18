Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $130.82

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

