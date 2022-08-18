Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $64.22

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.