Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

AKR opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

