Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

BMO opened at $104.32 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

