BTIG Research Cuts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $7.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

