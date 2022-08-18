BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

