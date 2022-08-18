Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$131.50

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 12,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

