Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$215.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.22.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Tire stock opened at $131.77 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $122.26 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.87.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

