Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cancom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €33.00 ($33.67) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.51. Cancom has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

