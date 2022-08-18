Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CRYPTO:CXRBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

