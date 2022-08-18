CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 907,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,298. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.