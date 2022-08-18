Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $32.56 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,505 shares of company stock worth $316,231 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

