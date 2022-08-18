Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,841. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

