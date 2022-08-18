CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $168.07 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.