Cheviot Value Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 280,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 397,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.57. The company has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

