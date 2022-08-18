Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

