China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 26,416 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

