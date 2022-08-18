China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.80

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 11381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

