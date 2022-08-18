Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $439.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.16. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.