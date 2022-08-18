Citigroup Boosts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AERI stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
