Citigroup Boosts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AERI stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

