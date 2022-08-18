Citigroup Raises National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $47.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

