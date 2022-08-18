City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

CIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,518. The company has a market cap of $529.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 612.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City Office REIT by 61.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

