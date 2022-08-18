Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 5,460 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96.

On Friday, August 5th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 206 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,768.00.

Clear Secure Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE YOU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 1,618,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,124. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

