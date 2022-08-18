Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 2,575,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
