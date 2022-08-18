CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOCRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 18,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,963. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

