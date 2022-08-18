CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
DOCRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 18,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,963. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
About CloudMD Software & Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.