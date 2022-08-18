CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOCRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 18,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,963. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.