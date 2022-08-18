CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.31. 22,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,664. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

