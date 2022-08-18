CNA Financial Corp Acquires 2,060 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,451,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

