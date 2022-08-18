CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Membership Collective Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Membership Collective Group news, President Andrew Carnie sold 32,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $221,166.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,749,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $412.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

