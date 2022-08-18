CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,186,779. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

