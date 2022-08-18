CNA Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

