Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,212.60 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98).

On Friday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,083.73 ($4,934.42).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,067 ($24.98). 1,745,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,703. The company has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,627.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,888.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,836.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,080 ($25.13).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.