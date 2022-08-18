Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,080 ($25.13).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.6 %

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,051 ($24.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,888.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,836. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,713 ($32.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.