Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $68.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 378.50%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.