Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

CTSH opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.